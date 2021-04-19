Shillong, Apr 19 (PTI) The Meghalaya government on Monday announced a series of measures in the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases, including banning entry of tourists from other states and reducing attendance at offices to 50 per cent.

The measures were announced after the government reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the state, officials said.

"All schools to close from tomorrow for the next 14 days till 4th May, 2021 in Shillong area. Ongoing MBOSE examinations will continue unaffected," Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma tweeted.

"Meghalaya will close its doors to tourists from outside the state from 23rd April 2021. However, local tourism will continue. There will also be closure in tourist locations that have high tourist footfall," he added.

At the review meeting, he said district deputy commissioners have been entrusted with checking overcrowding.

Sangma said that state government and private offices will function at 50 percent capacity.

However, banks and other important central government offices will function at full capacity, he said.

According to the chief minister, it took the state 114 days to reach the first 665 active COVID-19 cases last year.

"In the second wave, we reached the same number within 25 days," he said.

"The rise of cases is six-time faster. There are a lot of concerns and all other departments have been asked to contain the situation," Sangma said.

Meghalaya has been allowing entry to the state only if a person has a COVID-negative report. The chief minister said that now a person has to have the test conducted within 48 hours of the journey instead of the earlier 72-hour timeframe.

