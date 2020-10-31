Shillong, Oct 31 (PTI) Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally rose to 9,452 on Saturday as 70 more people tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said.

One fresh fatality pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 88, he said.

East Khasi Hills district, under which Shillong falls, reported the highest number of new cases at 22, followed by Ri-Bhoi (17) and West Garo Hills (16), Health Services Director Aman War said.

Meghalaya now has 1,019 active coronavirus cases, of which 438 are in East Khasi Hills district, he said.

As many as 220 more people have been cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,345, the official said.

The state has tested 2.02 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far, he added.

