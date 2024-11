Jammu, Nov 28 (PTI) People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday visited the residence of former legislator and senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana, who died last month, and expressed her condolences to the bereaved family.

Rana breathed his last on October 31 at a hospital in Haryana's Faridabad.

Flanked by party leaders, the former chief minister reached Rana's residence soon after arriving from Srinagar, a party leader said. She met the family and expressed her condolences.

She prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

