India News | Menstrual Hygiene Day: Railways Distributes Sanitary Pads to Women Returnees on Shramik Trains in Moradabad

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 29 (ANI): A group of women employees of Indian Railways on Thursday distributed sanitary pads in 'Shramik' special trains at Moradabad Railway Station on the occasion of Menstrual Hygiene Day.

Indian Railways took this initiative to spread awareness about menstrual hygiene among stranded women travelling by the special trains run by the government amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

"We have trained our female employees for dealing with problems being faced by women travelling in Shramik special trains. On Thursday, our employees distributed sanitary napkins to all the female passengers travelling by these special trains," said Rekha Sharma, Senior DCM Indian Railway to ANI.

Dr Sushma Rathi, Gynecologist, Railway Hospital said, "Although women are still hesitant about menstruation and menstrual hygiene it is important for them to be educated about it." (ANI)

