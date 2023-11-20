President of International Tunneling Underground Space, Professor Arnold Dix, arrived at the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, where a rescue operation is underway to free 41 stranded workers following its collapse on November 12. Professor Dix offered prayers at a temple located at the tunnel's main entrance, as seen in a video shared by news agency ANI. His presence indicates international expertise being involved in the ongoing rescue efforts. Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: PM Narendra Modi Has Telephonic Conversation With CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Assures Support for Silkyara Tunnel Rescue.

Arnold Dix Joins Silkyara Tunnel Rescue Mission

#WATCH | Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) tunnel rescue operation | President of International Tunneling Underground Space Professor, Arnold Dix arrives at Silkyara tunnel as rescue operation to bring out the stranded victims is underway. He also offered prayers at a temple that is… pic.twitter.com/EJViIFcmee — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2023

