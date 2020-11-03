Mumbai, Nov 3 (PTI) The land allotted for Metro car shed in suburban Kanjurmarg has always been with the Maharashtra government as per revenue records and the project work will continue as decided earlier, state Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray said on Tuesday.

Aaditya Thackeray made the comment on Twitter following reports of the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade of the Centre writing a letter to the states chief secretary claiming that the land concerned belongs to the Union government.

The Kanjurmarg land allotted by the Collector to MMRDA for Car depot of Metro has always been with Govt of Maharashtra as per revenue records.

The Collector, Mumbai Suburban, has done due diligence of all land records and all sub-judice matters in all competent courts.

The MMRDA will therefore carry on with its work for Metro joint Car Depots at Kanjurmarg as earlier decided, tweeted Aaditya Thackeray, who is also the Tourism Minister.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray last month announced the scrapping of the Metro-3 car shed at the Aarey Colony in suburban Goregaon.

He had said that the project would be shifted to a government land in Kanjurmarg and no cost will be incurred for the purpose.

The previous Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP government had finalised land in the Aarey Colony, Mumbai's green lung, for the car shed.

