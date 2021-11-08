Sikar, November 8: A 52-year-old woman climbed up an overhead water tank and threatened to jump from it over a land-related dispute in Katrathal village here on Monday, police said. Tense scenes prevailed for nearly an hour as the woman, Vimlesh, went on top of the water tank demanding a part of the family land be partitioned immediately to her.

"The woman was annoyed with her father-in-law who had transferred his land to her son and did not give her any share. She had apprehensions that her son would sell the transferred land," police said. Rajasthan Horror: 23-Year-Old Woman From Gurugram Gangraped By Four Men in Dausa.

Demanding a partition of the land afresh, Vimlesh climbed on the tank and was adamant that the partition be done at the spot. However, she was convinced to come down from the structure, SHO of Dadia police station Subhas Chand said. He said the woman has been told to not take such a step again.

