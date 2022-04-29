Saharanpur, Apr 29 (PTI) A group of youths shouted slogans and blocked traffic after offering 'alvida namaz', as some people from the media allegedly asked them provocative questions on Friday, officials said.

'Alvida namaz' is offered on the last Friday of Ramzan.

District Magistrate Akhilesh Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar and Imam of Jama Masjid Mohammad Arshad Gaura pacified the youths and eased the situation, they said.

SSP Tomar told PTI that the police have identified the youths and action will be taken against them. He also said the administration will serve a notice to some of the media channels for spreading misinformation.

The Imam said after the namaz was offered, some cameramen asked the youths certain questions, which angered them and they began shouting slogans.

"With the help of the administration, they were counselled, and sent back home," he said, adding that the namaz was offered peacefully.

