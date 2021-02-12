Chandigarh, Feb 12 (PTI) The minimum temperatures registered a further increase and hovered above the normal limits in Punjab and Haryana on Friday.

The mercury rose by a couple of notches at most places in the two states since Thursday, meteorological department officials said here.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 11.6 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a low of 10.4 degrees Celsius, while Ludhiana and Patiala recorded a minimum temperature of 11.2 degrees Celsius each.

Adampur (11.5 degrees Celsius), Halwara (11.2 degrees Celsius), Pathankot (12.8 degrees Celsius), Bathinda (8.7 degrees Celsius), Gurdaspur (eight degrees Celsius) and Faridkot (10.5 degrees Celsius) also recorded above-normal minimum temperatures.

Ambala in Haryana recorded a low of 11.9 degrees Celsius, while the mercury settled at 9.3 degrees Celsius at Hisar.

Karnal (10 degrees Celsius), Rohtak (10.6 degrees Celsius), Bhiwani (11.3 degrees Celsius) and Sirsa (10.3 degrees Celsius) also recorded above-normal minimum temperatures.

According to the officials, after a gap of several days, fog engulfed many places in the region in the morning, including Chandigarh, Amritsar, Patiala, Ludhiana, Bhiwani, Karnal and Ambala.

Visibility levels dropped at these places in the morning due to the fog, they said. PTI SUN

