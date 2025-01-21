New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): This year, the Ministry of Women and Child Development is set to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme, marking a decade of relentless efforts to protect, educate, and empower girl child in India. This milestone aligns with India's vision of a Viksit Bharat 2047 and the global shift from Women's Development to Women-Led Development, a priority championed during India's G20 Presidency and now adopted by Brazil's G20 Presidency, the Ministry of Women and Child Development said in a press release.

The inaugural event will be held tomorrow (January 22) at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. It will be graced by the Union Minister of Health and Family Affairs, J P Nadda along with Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Annpurna Devi and Minister of State, Savitri Thakur.

The event will witness the participation of women officers from the armed forces, para-military forces, and Delhi police. Furthermore, women officers of Deputy Secretary and above levels from the Central Ministries will be joining the event in Vigyan Bhawan. Additionally, female students (My Bharat volunteers), Anganwadi supervisors/workers and representatives of the State and district have been invited to participate in the event.

The event will also be attended by representatives from international organizations such as UNICEF, UN Women, UNDP, UNFPA, World Bank and The German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ).

The 10th-anniversary celebrations will span from January 22, 2025, to March 8, 2025, culminating on International Women's Day. The opening event at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, will include an oath-taking ceremony and the launch of a compendium of best practices. The event will also showcase the launch of Mission Vatsalya and Mission Shakti portals.

Similar events will be organized at state and district levels, with special programs on January 22, January 26, and March 8. Activities will feature rallies, cultural events, felicitation ceremonies, and campaigns under SANKALP: Hub for Empowerment of Women, engaging diverse stakeholders, including schoolgirls, women achievers, and community groups.

Throughout the celebration, nationwide campaigns through print, digital, and social media will amplify the scheme's message. In alignment with sustainable practices, a plantation drive will also be conducted.

Beti Bachao Beti Padhao was launched on 22nd January 2015 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Panipat, Haryana, as a response to the critical issue of gender imbalance and the declining Child Sex Ratio (CSR) in India. Beti Bachao Beti Padhao emerged in response to alarming trends of gender imbalance and declining child-sex ratios, transforming from a policy initiative into a national movement.

The Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme has mobilized government agencies, civil society, media, and the public to address gender discrimination and foster a cultural shift toward valuing the girl child and ensuring her rights and opportunities.

Key achievements include an improvement in the national Sex Ratio at Birth (SRB) from 918 in 2014-15 to 930 in 2023-24, a rise in the gross enrolment ratio of girls at the secondary level from 75.51 per cent in 2014-15 to 78 per cent in 2023-24, an increase in institutional deliveries from 61 per cent to 97.3 per cent, and a significant improvement in first-trimester antenatal care registrations from 61 per cent to 80.5 per cent.

Over the years, the scheme has undertaken impactful initiatives such as the Yashaswini Bike Expedition, showcasing women empowerment; the Kanya Shiksha Pravesh Utsav, which re-enrolled over 100,000 out-of-school girls; and collaboration with the Doree TV Show, raising awareness about girl child abandonment. Other notable events include the National Conference on Skilling: Betiyan Bane Kushal, emphasizing workforce participation.

Ministry of Women and Child Development, in collaboration with partner ministries, reiterate its commitment to advancing gender equality and empowering the girl child. This 10-year journey of BBBP underscores India's dedication to building a Viksit Bharat, where women are not just beneficiaries but active leaders of change, shaping a brighter, more inclusive future for all girl children, ensuring that the BBBP scheme continues to inspire positive change across the nation. (ANI)

