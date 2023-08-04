Kolkata, Aug 4: A minor boy died and his father was critically injured on Monday morning, after a speeding truck hit them while crossing a road in Behala Chowrasta area here, triggering massive protests by locals who torched several vehicles, officials said. RAF personnel in large numbers were deployed, and police baton-charged protesters and fired teargas shells to bring the situation under control, they said. Buldhana Bus Accident Video: Six Passengers Killed, 21 Injured After Two Private Buses Collide on Malkapur Flyover in Maharashtra.

The father of the deceased boy, Souranil Sarkar, is undergoing treatment at state-run SSKM Hospital. The accident took place around 6.30 am.

Tragic Accident in Kolkata

Massive commotion in Kolkata this morning after a school student died in a road accident in Behala area. The student's father was seriously injured in the accident, which happened at nearly 7.30 am.#Kolkata #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/AyOxnjdKqM — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) August 4, 2023

The protests led to disruption of traffic on the busy Diamond Harbour Road, a police officer said. The truck driver has also been apprehended from Santragachi and the vehicle was impounded, he said.

