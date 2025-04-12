Imphal/ Churachandpur, Apr 12 (PTI) A 'mentally challenged' minor girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Manipur's Churachandpur district, officials said on Saturday.

The girl's body was found in a forest in Thanlon sub-division of the district on Friday, they said.

"The girl had gone to collect firewood at a forest in Leijangphai area on Friday. As she did not return, her father became concerned and went to the forest," officials said..

Her body was found on Friday afternoon with the clothes torn and injury marks on the body, officials added.

Police have arrested a suspect in the case and investigation is underway.

This is the third incident in Churachandpur district involving sexual assault of minor girls in less than a month.

Earlier this month, a 10-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by an underaged boy in Churachandpur district.

Last month, a 9-year-old girl was found dead in the vicinity of a relief camp for internally displaced people in Churachandpur district.

The girl's body was found with an injury mark on her neck and bloodstains around the body. Her parents and civil society organisations including Zomi Mothers' Association had alleged the girl was murdered after she was sexually assaulted.

