Barabanki (UP), Jun 11 (PTI) A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her relative in a village here on Saturday, police said.

According to the minor's father, his wife's relative and their neighbour, Ramu, lured the girl to his house and allegedly raped her.

Hearing the minor's screams, her family members rushed to the accused's house but he managed to flee.

Superintendent of Police Anurag Vats said a case has been registered against Ramu and teams have been formed to arrest him.

