Sambhal, Jul 5 (PTI) A constable was injured in a gunfight that broke out between police and miscreants attempting to rob an ATM in the Nakhasa area here on Sunday, officials said.

Information was about some miscreants planning to loot an ATM under the Nakhasa police station limits, they said.

"Police reached the spot and cordoned it. It was during this time that criminals started firing at the cops in which Constable Kush Raj was injured," Superintendent of Police (SP) Yamuna Prasad said.

As the police personnel returned fire, a criminal, identified only as Shahrukh, was injured and subsequently, arrested, he said. Three of his accomplices fled the spot, he added.

A car and a gas cutter were seized, the SP said.

Both the injured constable and the arrested miscreant have been hospitalised, he added.

