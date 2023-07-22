Champhai (Mizoram) [India], July 22 (ANI): The Serchhip Battalion of Mizoram range under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) seized 48 bags of Poppy seeds and 100 bags of illegal Areca nuts in two separate operations in Mizoram's Champhai, officials said on Saturday.

The seizure was carried out on Friday at two places in Champhai.

Also Read | Punjab: Police Constable Found Hanging in House in Hoshiarpur.

Around 30 bags of poppy seeds were seized in the New Champhai, whereas 100 bags of illegal Areca nuts and 18 bags of Poppy seeds were seized in Melbuk, officials said.

The estimated value of items seized in the two operations was said to be around Rs 57.64 lakh.

Also Read | Rapido Bike Taxi Driver Sexually Harasses Woman Activist in Bengaluru, Allegedly Masturbates While Victim Sat Pillion; Probe On.

According to officials, the joint operations were carried out by a combined team of Company Operating Base (COB) Champhai, COB Zokhawthar of Mizoram range Assam Rifles, Custom Department Champhai and Land Custom Station Zokhawthar based on specific information.

During the operation, 30 bags of Poppy seeds were recovered which were hidden off the track in New Champhai in another operation 100 bags of illegal Areca nuts and 18 bags of Poppy seeds were recovered in Gen Area Melbuk.

The entire consignment has been handed over to Custom Department Champhai and Land Custom Station Zokhawthar for further legal proceedings.

The ongoing smuggling of contraband items is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram and India, officials said.

Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the ‘Sentinels of Northeast’ have continued their efforts against illegal smuggling and have also doubled their efforts to nab the kingpins of the smuggling in Mizoram. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)