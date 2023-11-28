Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], November 28 (ANI): In another crackdown on smuggling activities, Assam Rifles along with Special Narcotics CID Crime arrested two persons and recovered heroin worth over 47 lakh in Aizawl, Mizoram.

According to an official release from Assam Rifles, "Assam Rifles, along with Special Narcotics CID Crime, Aizawl, Mizoram recovered 9 soap cases of heroin worth Rs 47,34,000 in General Area Bawngkawn South, Aizawl, Mizoram and apprehended two individuals on 27 November."

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Special Narcotics CID Crime, Aizawl, and Mizoram based on specific information, said the release.

The approximate cost of the recovered soap cases of Heroin is Rs 47,34,000.

The recovered consignment and apprehended individuals were handed over to Special Narcotics Police Station CID Crime, Aizawl, Mizoram on 27 November 2023 for further legal proceedings.

The ongoing smuggling of illegal drugs is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram and India.

Due to the consumption of drugs, every year an average of 47 and 745 people lose their lives in Mizoram and all over India respectively, said the release.

Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast' have continued their efforts against illegal drug trafficking and have also doubled their efforts to nab the kingpins of the drug racket in Mizoram. (ANI)

