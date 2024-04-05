Champhai (Mizoram) [India], April 5 (ANI): Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the police, seized 69 grams of heroin worth Rs 48.30 lakh and apprehended one individual in Mizoram's Champhai district, an official said.

The Assam Rifles and the Police Department of Champhai District carried out the operation based on specific information on April 4.

"Assam Rifles recovered six soap cases of heroin weighing 69 grams worth Rs 48.30 lakh and apprehended one individual successfully in the general area of Melbuk Road Junction, Zokhawthar, Champhai district, on April 4, 2024," Assam Rifles said in a press release.

As per the release, the operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles in Zokhawthar with the Police Department in Zokhawthar, Champhai District, based on specific information. During the operation, six soap cases of Heroin weighing 69 grams were recovered in the general area of Melbuk Road Junction.

"The entire consignment of Heroin worth Rs 48.3 lakh and the apprehended individuals were handed over to the Police Department in Zokhawthar, Champhai District for further legal proceedings," the release stated.

"The ongoing smuggling of drug items is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram and India. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast', has continued its efforts against illegal smuggling and has also doubled its efforts to nab the kingpins of the smuggling of contraband items in Mizoram," Assam Rifles said in the release.

Earlier, the police informed, that the Special Task Force (STF), Assam and Cachar district police seized 21 kg of heroin worth a staggering Rs 210 crore in Assam's Cachar district. One person was also arrested in connection with the seizure.

The joint operation was led by Partha Sarathi Mahanta, Inspector-General of Police (STF) and Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police of Cachar. (ANI)

