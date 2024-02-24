Siaha (Mizoram) [India], February 24 (ANI): The Assam Rifles, in an operation against anti-narcotics activities, seized narcotics weighing 277 gm valued at approximately Rs. 1,93,90,000 and apprehended three individuals in the Siahatla area of Siaha district, Mizoram, as per a press release on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Bika (39), Zatluangliana (42) and Tuankhara (56). Out of the three accused Bika is a Myanmar national.

Also Read | Chennai Shocker: Man Stabs, Slits Mother's Neck for Not Serving Food in Ambattur, Arrested.

According to the press release, Assam Rifles launched an operation on February 22, 2024, based on specific input about the movement of illegal narcotics in the general area of Siahatla, Siaha District.

During the operation, they successfully recovered 22 soap cases of Heroin Number 2, weighing 277 grams and valued at Rs. 1,93,90,000/- in the international market, the release added.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP and Congress To Officially Announce Alliance Formation for LS Polls in Delhi Today.

Earlier, in a joint operation against smuggling activities, Assam Rifles, Hnahlan Police Beat Post, and customs preventive force Mizoram recovered over Rs 1 crore cash in General Area Murlen, and apprehended three Myanmar nationals, an official said on Friday.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation, Assam Rifles and Customs Preventive Force Champhai recovered 136 cases of foreign-origin beer worth around Rs 6.52 lakhs from Mualkawi, Champhai, in two separate operations on February 22. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)