Aizawl, Mar 13 (PTI) The 24-day budget session of Mizoram Assembly was adjourned sine die on Wednesday.

Speaker Lalbiakzama announced the sine die adjournment in the evening after giving a brief report on the proceedings of the session, which began on February 19.

During the session, the assembly passed the state's annual budget for the financial year 2024-25 amounting to Rs 14,412.12 crore and the supplementary demands for grants for the fiscal 2023-24 amounting to Rs 3,287.93 crore.

The assembly also passed 10 government bills, including the 'Indian Stamp (Mizoram Amendment) Bill, 2024', to hike stamp duty from 1 per cent to 3 per cent.

At least 16 papers were laid and three reports were presented during the 24-day session.

The assembly also adopted an official resolution opposing the Centre's decision to fence the India-Myanmar border and scrap the Free Movement Regime (FMR).

According to the speaker, the assembly received 482 starred questions and 37 unstarred questions for the session.

Of the 482 starred questions, 475 were admitted while 280 were placed on the business list and 75 were answered during the session, he said.

All the 37 unstarred questions were admitted and 194 starred questions were converted into unstarred questions, Lalbiakzama said.

The assembly also paid tributes to former minister KL Lianchia (91), who died of pneumonia on January 14.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar addressed the House after attending convocation of Mizoram University on February 26.

He was the second Vice President to have addressed the Mizoram Assembly after M Venkaiah Naidu.

Lalbiakzama lauded the members for maintaining a friendly environment and decorum in the House and urged them to sustain the culture, which according to him, is worth emulating for others.

He also lauded the opposition parties for refraining from launching baseless attacks on the government during the whole proceedings.

