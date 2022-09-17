Champhai (Mizoram), September 17 (ANI): Mizoram Police recovered and seized 374 grams of heroin, valued at Rs 1.87 crore in the international market on Friday night in Aizawl.

The Police have arrested a 43-year-old woman and recovered the drugs from her possession.

According to the police, a special narcotics team recovered and seized 374 grams (29 soap cases) of heroin from the possession of Rohlupuii (43) of Champhai near 1st MAP playground, Armed Veng, Aizawl on Friday night.

On September 15, Champhai district police recovered 55 grams (4 soap cases) of heroin, valued at Rs 27.5 lakh in the international market from one vehicle plying from Zokhawthar to Aizawl, driven by one Biaklala (30).

Earlier on August 22, the Special Narcotics Cell of the Mizoram Police seized 2.7 kilograms of heroin in the Kolasib district and arrested two persons including a Myanmar national.

The drugs were estimated to be Rs 13.4 crores worth in the international market.

According to a Mizoram Police statement, CID was able to recover 200 cases of Heroin No. 4. The drug weighing 2.7 kilograms, is valued at approximately Rs 13.4 crore in the international market. The recovery was made from a truck at the Kanan Veng Kawnpui, in the northern district of Kolasib.

In the matter, the police had apprehended two people, identified as Khualsawmsangam (37) of Ngaizawl in the Champhai district and a Myanmar national Lalthangliana (44) from Bukphir in the Chin State of Myanmar who was living in Vengthar, Champhai. (ANI)

