Aizawl, Nov 28 (PTI) Mizoram's main opposition party Mizo National Front (MNF) on Thursday demanded the resignation of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh for allegedly failing to curb the ongoing ethnic violence in his state.

The Centre must take action to end the crisis which claimed more than 250 lives since May last year, MNF general secretary V L Krosehnehzova said in a press conference.

Also Read | ‘Narendra Modi and All Other PMs Have Offered Chadar’: Asaduddin Owaisi Blames RSS, BJP for Ajmer Sharif Dargah Row.

He alleged that Singh's leadership has not only failed to resolve the crisis but also perpetuated the suffering of innocents.

"We demand that Chief Minister Biren Singh step down immediately. Furthermore, the Central Government must take urgent, decisive action to end this crisis once and for all, ensuring that the people of Manipur reclaim their democratic rights and dignity," Krosehnehzova said.

Also Read | Jharkhand Shocker: Government School Headmistress Shot at by Teacher in Front of Students Inside Classroom in Deoghar.

The MNF media cell general secretary claimed that Singh's inaction and misuse of power have only worsened the situation, making his continuation in the CM's office "untenable and shameful".

The suffering inflicted upon ethnic Zo people or Mizos (Zofate) has reached intolerable levels, the MNF leader claimed.

According to the MNF leader, the ethnic violence has so far left 219 Zo people dead and 41,425 people displaced, who were compelled to take shelter in neighbouring states.

A large number of churches and villages have been destroyed in the violence in Manipur, he claimed.

"Such atrocities demand not just leadership but an unrelenting pursuit of justice and restoration. In a nation celebrated as the world's largest democracy, the continued erosion of human rights and attacks on religious sanctuaries betray the foundational values of justice and secularism," he said.

The MNF leader also called on all ethnic Zo tribes to unite and safeguard the lives and livelihood of the community members.

He urged both the Mizoram government and the people of the state to continue with their efforts in extending support and humanitarian assistance to the displaced people from Manipur and refugees from Myanmar and Bangladesh.

The Kuki-Zo people of Manipur share ethnic ties with the Mizos of Mizoram.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)