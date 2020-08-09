Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Rajasthan Congress MLAs, who are supporting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and staying in Jaisalmer, visited Tanot Mata Temple on Saturday.

The visit of the legislators to the temple comes ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly session, which is scheduled to begin on August 14.

Amid the political stir in Rajasthan, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday took a dig at the Congress MLAs staying at Suryagarh Hotel in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, saying that they are 'adding insult to injury' on the people in the state.

In a tweet, Union Minister of Jal Shakti said that ''MLAs are behaving like guests at a wedding.''"The pictures of Congress MLAs at Surygarh hotel --- like the wedding guests from the groom's side enjoying music and food --- are adding insult to injury on the people in the state who are fighting against COVID-19 pandemic, locust attacks and failed administration," Shekhawat tweeted.Those Congress MLAs, who are supporting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot are lodged at the hotel since July 31. They were seen singing songs, watching movies, and doing yoga at the hotel.

The MLAs were lodged at Jaipur's Fairmont Hotel after differences between Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot came out in open triggering a political crisis in the state. The Congress had accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to bring down the Gehlot government. However, BJP has rejected the allegations. (ANI)

