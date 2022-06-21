New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) From setting up specialised polling stations, including an all-women one, to deployment of security personnel and running awareness campaigns, the Delhi CEO office has made all preparations to ensure that the June 23 Rajinder Nagar bypoll is held in an inclusive, accessible and fair manner.

A total of 1,64,698 electors are eligible to cast vote in the bye-election to the crucial seat in which 14 candidates are in the fray. In addition to the three AAP, BJP and Congress candidates, three others are from unrecognised parties. Another eight candidates are contesting as Independents.

On Tuesday, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh visited the office of the returning officer (RO) of the constituency to take stock of the preparations for the bypoll.

"Vulnerability mapping of the constituency was discussed as to how the sources of vulnerability can be tackled to ensure a free and fair election," the CEO Office said in a statement.

Singh also emphasised that all related measures to contain COVID-19, like use if masks, gloves, thermal scanners and social distancing markings have to be implemented in an accurate manner.

He also held a review meeting with the district election officer (DEO), New Delhi, returning officer, all nodal officers, sector officers and other officials to be posted on poll duty for the bye-election, the statement said.

The CEO enquired about the preparations and detailed discussions were held on the subject of C-vigil mobile app, and the time-frame in which the complaints are to be addressed.

He also reviewed the preparations for 100 per cent webcasting of the poll proceedings and also took feedback from the nodal officers regarding the preparation of polling booths in the light of the pandemic.

The CEO, DEO and RO along with other officials also visited the model polling station located at IARI (Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa). It is an eco-friendly polling station with all green material being used. It would also have posters made by the children who are a part of the 'Eco Club' at schools.

Later, CEO and other officials also visited the critical polling booth at Dasghara, and the all-women polling station at DI Khan Bharti Sabha Senior Secondary School in New Rajinder Nagar. This polling station will comprise only women polling personnel and the security personnel who will be deployed there would also be women, advocating women empowerment and inclusiveness, a senior official said.

Singh also visited the polling station where the staff are persons with disability, and appreciated the well-maintained facility set up at Nigam Pratibha Vidyalaya, R-Block, New Rajinder Nagar. The CEO also took stock of the creche facility and directed officials to ensure availability of toys, among others, for children who may come along with their mothers on the polling day, the statement said.

Six companies of CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) personnel have been deployed for the bypoll. One thousand poll personnel will be on duty on June 23, officials said.

The CEO Office has been monitoring poll code violations and is making all preparations to ensure that the upcoming Rajinder Nagar bypoll is inclusive, accessible and fair, Singh had earlier said.

He also directed officials to enhance the SVEEP (Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation) programme and to ensure posters are put up visibly at all locations in the constituency to motivate voters to participate in large numbers in the upcoming bye-election.

To raise awareness, Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor has been chosen as an icon, and her images will be used on posters and social media to reach out to greater number of voters, especially the youth.

Of the total number of eligible voters for the bypoll, 92,221 are male, 72,473 female and four belong to the third gender, he said.

Also, 1,899 voters in this assembly seat are in the 18-19 age group, he added.

The number of eligible voters in the Rajinder Nagar assembly seat for the 2022 bypoll is less than the count of electors in this assembly seat that was for the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, as death and migration of voters have been factored in.

A total of 190 polling stations, including 13 auxiliary polling stations have been set up at 21 locations, equipped with all necessary facilities and amenities for people with disability too, like ramps, drinking water, and creches for mothers if they come with their children.

Free pick-up and drop facility will be provided to citizens who are aged above 80 and persons with disability who are voters, sign language interpreters and other experts would also be there to guide those who have hearing disability.

CEO, Delhi also held discussions with the DEO and nodal officer transport regarding the arrangement of pick-up and drop facility that is being provided to voters aged above 80, or those with disability, and also directed that pregnant and lactating mothers also be included in the beneficiaries for whom the facility will be extended.

A model e-rickshaw decorated with banners was also showcased to CEO. He suggested some improvements and advised new e-rikshaws be used preferably for greater safety and comfort of voters.

Further the CEO directed the RO to step up vigil against unauthorised banners and hoardings put up by various political parties.

He also visited the strong room and counting room to take stock of the preparations.

The CEO directed the RO to have sufficient arrangement of coolers and emphasised on the aspect of accessible elections to ensure that no voter is left behind.

The bypoll has been necessitated in the wake of AAP leader Raghav Chadha leaving the seat after being elected to the Rajya Sabha recently.

