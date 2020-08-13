Pune, Aug 12 (PTI)Moderate rains are likely in Pune and adjoining areas in the next five to six days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

Dr Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather department, IMD Pune, said that along with moderate rainfall till August 17 in Pune and adjoining areas, heavy to very heavy rains are likely in isolated locations in the ghat areas.

The overall rainfall situation in Maharashtra is "very good" if not excellent, he said.

"Till today, thestate has received 8 per cent more rain than normal. The forecasts suggest that the state is likely to get good rain till August 27," he said.

