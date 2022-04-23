Bhojpur (Bihar) [India], April 23 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the Modi government is continuously trying to revive the valour of the forgotten heroes.

Shah was speaking at the 'Vijay Utsav' programme' organised for the honour of freedom fighter Veer Kunwar Singh.

"On the occasion of 'Babu Veer Kunwar Singh Vijayotsav', the fourth generation member of his family, Brahmanand Ji was honoured," Shah said.

"Modi's government is continuously serving to revive the valour of the forgotten heroic heroes of the freedom movement in the memory of the people and give them due respect in history," he stated.

He further stated, in history, injustice was done to Babu Kunwar Singh and according to his valour and ability, historians did not give him a place in history. But today the people of Bihar have done the work of immortalizing Veer Kunwar Singh's name in history by paying tribute to Babu, he stated.

"Today we all have come to pay tribute to Babu Kunwar Singh ji. The Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi, decided to celebrate the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence in the 75th year of independence," he added.

"Babu Veer Kunwar Singh ji was a unique symbol of patriotism, valour and social harmony. The courage and dedication with which he fought the foreign rule for the freedom of the motherland at that stage of age will continue to inspire us to serve the nation for a long time," he further said. (ANI)

