Mohali (Punjab) [India], June 3 (ANI): As deaths due to COVID increased in rural areas, the Deputy Commissioner of Mohali came up with a new initiative of arranging sponsorship for vaccinating the people in the rural areas of the district.

Girish Dayalan, Deputy Commissioner of Mohali District said, "We were pushing vaccination in Mohali from start. We were happy that they showed no vaccine hesitancy. When the vaccination drive for 18 to 45 age group started, Punjab started buying vaccines from Centre. A vaccination fund was made, CSR initiative for companies and philanthropists."

"We then started from our office, another initiative where 4 to 5 officers came together to sponsor vaccination in a village. Then many people came forward to support sponsorship drive rather than putting their money into CSR. Maybe they felt a higher degree of satisfaction as they can see the result. Many donors went to the villages to see the drive they have sponsored," he said.

Initiative "Adopt village for vaccination" is getting a good response from the public and many people are coming forward to adopt villages.

"The sponsorship drive is catching on well. We are expecting more people to come forward," he further said

"Within two weeks 13 villages have been covered under this through multiple donations," he added.

"Donor has to pay Rs 430 for a single dose of vaccine for an individual. Privately, the single dose of Covaxin is sold for Rs 1,000, but for the government procurement, one has to pay Rs 430 only," the deputy commissioner said.

To reduce vaccine hesitancy in rural areas, Dayalan had asked the authorities to conduct a study in the district over deaths due to COVID.

"In results, we found out that from around 900 fatalities, only one person had died after having both doses of vaccine. He died due to comorbidities," Dayalan said.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Punjab has 33,444 active COVID-19 cases. The total number of recoveries has reached 5,21,663 and fatalities have mounted to 14,649. (ANI)

