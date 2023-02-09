New Delhi, February 9: Some MPs are bringing disrepute to the house, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi responding to the sloganeering of the Opposition members, during his reply to the Motion of Thanks on President's address.

As PM Modi started his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, the Opposition MPs started raising slogans of "Modi-Adani bhai-bhai" in Rajya Sabha. PM Narendra Modi Reacts After Opposition MPs Shouts 'Adani-Modi Bhai Bhai' Slogans in Rajya Sabha, Says 'Jitna Keechad Uchaloge, Kamal Utna Hee Zyada Khilega' (Watch Video).

Watch Video: PM Narendra Modi Says More ‘Keechad’ You Throw at Us, Lotus Will Bloom Even More

Addressing the Rajya Sabha, PM Modi said, "The country carefully hears what is said in this House. Some MPs are bringing disrepute to this House." PM Modi further took a jibe at the opposition with a Hindi Shayari, "Keechad uske pas hai, mere pas gulal...jo bhi jiske pas tha usne diya uchaal". PM Narendra Modi Speech in Rajya Sabha: Opposition MPs Raise Slogans of 'Modi-Adani Bhai Bhai' During Prime Minister's Address (Watch Video).

"I want to tell the Opposition MPs, the more 'keechad' (sludge) you will throw at us, the lotus will bloom even more. So, you all have an equal role in making the lotus bloom, and I think all of them for that," he said.

