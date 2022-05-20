Mumbai, May 20 (PTI) Six years and nine months after she was arrested for allegedly murdering her daughter Sheena Bora, former media executive Indrani Mukerjea on Friday evening walked out of the Byculla women's prison here.

Supreme Court had granted Indrani bail in the case on Wednesday.

She came out of the prison around 5.30 pm and was seen leaving in a car.

Her lawyer was present to receive her outside the prison.

As she stepped out of the prison, Indrani smiled at the mediapersons.

The trial court on Thursday had asked her to submit a provisional cash bond of Rs 2 lakh.

