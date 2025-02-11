Surat (Gujarat) [India], February 11 (ANI): As Mahakumbh continues with unwavering enthusiasm and devotion in Prayagraj, Ashok Kumar Misra, General Manager, Western Railway on Tuesday stated that the number of people travelling from Surat and Udhna railway stations in Gujarat to Prayagraj in UP is increasing day by day.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "Currently, no new trains are being added even after increased visitors to Prayagraj. The demand for trains to Prayagraj from Surat and Udhna is continuously rising. However, the decision to introduce additional trains is now centralised. The final call on new trains will be taken by Central Railway after a thorough review."

Also Read | Maha Kumbh 2025: 133 Ambulances Deployed, 43 Hospitals Put on High Alert in Prayagraj Ahead of Magh Purnima Bath.

He expressed concern that many tourists are using private vehicles to get to Prayagraj which has led to long traffic jams. If new trains are started soon, it could provide much-needed relief to passengers.

But now the number of trains will not be increased because the decision to run trains for Prayagraj from Western Railway has been centralised.

Also Read | Bahraich Elephant Attacks: Elderly Farmer Guarding His Field Allegedly Trampled by Elephant, 2nd Incident of Attack Within 2 Days.

Meanwhile, big changes are happening at Surat Railway Station. Authorities are working to turn it into a modern multi-modal hub.

"Surat Railway Station is being developed into a multi-modal hub, and work is progressing at full speed. We are ensuring timely completion with a focus on both infrastructure and security," Misra said.

To speed up the process, the General Manager of Western Railway recently visited Surat and Udhna Railway Stations for inspection. He also checked the progress of work at Dahanu Station.

After reviewing the works, he said, "I am satisfied with the progress, and it appears that the work will be completed as planned."

Ashok Kumar Misra recently took charge as the General Manager of Western Railway.

Prior to his posting as General Manager, Western Railway, he was working as Additional General Manager, North Eastern Railway, Gorakhpur.

Misra joined the Indian Railway Service as a Mechanical Engineer through the Special Class Railway Apprentice batch of 1983. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)