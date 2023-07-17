Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 17 (ANI): Union Minister of State (MoS) V Muraleedharan along with a Central team visited the Muthalapozhi Harbour on Monday to examine the reasons for the recurring boat accidents in the region.

Officials said that (MoS) V Muraleedharan and an effective Central team from the Fisheries Department at the Muthalapozhi Harbour looked into the reasons for continuous boat accidents in the area.

Muraleedharan said that a permanent solution will be found in Mudalapozhi after taking into account the views of the State Govt.

In the wake of the latest boat tragedy in Muthalapozhi Harbour, Thiruvananthapuram, that left four fishermen dead, the Kerala Latin Catholic Association (KLCA) has demanded the state government announce a special package for the relatives of those who died and were injured in the boat accidents that happened after the construction of the embankment at Muthalapozhi.

In its letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, KLCA said that since the construction of the groyne in 2006, there have been 125 accidents. More than 69 people have died and 700 have been injured."A special package should be announced for those affected by the disaster. Compensation should be given to the relatives of those who died in the accidents, those who were injured and those who lost their livelihood through a special package," read the KLCA letter.

There is a constant demand to solve the unscientific nature of capitalization, but the steps in this regard have not been completed yet. As a result, four people died last day.

The Navy’s requirement to have permanent life-saving systems manned by divers was also not met."In fact, its responsibility is on the shoulders of those who are prolonging the problem. The demand for a permanent life-saving system consisting of Navy divers was not fulfilled," read the KLCA letter.

Moreover, the organisation further asked the government to clarify why the problem is not solved scientifically.

Kerala Latin Catholic Association President Adv Sherry J Thomas and General Secretary Biju Josy had sent a letter to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan requesting to address all these issues.

Muthalapozhi Harbour has witnessed continuous boat accidents. Fishermen's community alleged it is due to the unscientific construction of groyne in Muthalapozhi.

Even though Chennai IIT has completed a study on this and submitted the report to the government, it has not taken any action. (ANI)

