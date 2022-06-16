Jaipur, Jun 16 (PTI) The maximum temperature dropped slightly on Thursday at most places in Rajasthan as compared to the previous day.

According to the spokesperson of the Meteorological Department, during the last 24 hours in the state, 2 mm rain was recorded in Weir of Bharatpur, 1 mm in Alwar, 1 mm each in Bhilwara Tehsil and Bhilwara, 1 mm each in Bahadurpur and Ramgarh of Alwar, 1 mm in Sambhar of Jaipur.

On Thursday, Karauli recorded 9.5 mm rain, Alwar 4.8 mm, Kota 0.6 mm, Dholpur 0.5 mm, Bundi and Anta 0.5-0.5 mm till 5.30 pm, he said.

He said the maximum temperature in Sri Ganganagar was recorded at 44.5 degrees Celsius, Churu 43.7 degrees Celsius, Pilani 42.9 degrees Celsius, Hanumangarh's Sangaria 42.7 degrees Celsius, Bikaner 41.2 degrees Celsius, Kota and Phalodi 40.6 degrees Celsius each, Sikar 40 degrees Celsius and Barmer 39.8 degrees Celsius.

Jaipur recorded a high of 38.8 degrees Celsius.

The spokesperson said most parts of the state on Wednesday night recorded a temperature in the range of 26.2 degrees Celsius to 32.6 degrees Celsius.

The department has predicted light rain, thunderstorms and lightning in some parts of the state during the next 24 hours.

