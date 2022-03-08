Silchar, Mar 8 (PTI) A tea company and various trade union organisations, representing the tea garden workers have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to protect the rights of workers while setting up a proposed greenfield airport on land owned by the company in Assam's Barak valley, an official release said on Tuesday.

The agreement was signed between Doloo Tea Company Private Limited and various trade unions to protect the jobs of the tea garden workers so that the reduction in land pool does not result in job losses.

According to a proposal taken under the initiative of BJP Silchar MP Rajdeep Roy, around 2,500 bighas of land will be provided by the tea estate for construction of a greenfield airport for Barak Valley.

The agreement also stated that upon receipt of compensation from the state government, all the dues to the tea estate's workers will be cleared and the company will not retrench or lay off any worker.

The tea estate's management assured that it will develop the infrastructure of the tea estate and rejuvenate the garden by extensive plantations on vacant lands of the garden within seven to eight years.

Roy said the government would stand for the interests of the tea estate's workers and assured that not a single worker would be deprived of their rights.

He appealed to the common masses for their help and support for materialisation of the airport project.

Cachar Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli said that the ball is in the court of the management and they must fulfil all the clauses of the agreement in letter and spirit.

The tea company's Director Naman Ajit Saria of the estate assured that all the clauses of the agreement will be fulfilled.

The deputy commissioner said the government was venturing into high-end investments and simultaneously protecting the interests of the workers.

Jalli sought the support and cooperation of all the stakeholders to make this mega project a great success.

