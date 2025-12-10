Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 10 (ANI): Rajasthan Minister Sanjay Sharma on Wednesday praised the efforts of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma at the Pravasi Rajasthani Divas, highlighting the success of the Rising Rajasthan initiative. MoUs worth Rs 35,000 crores were signed, with Rs 8,000 crores already fructified and projects underway.

Speaking to ANI, Sanjay Sharma said, "First of all, I want to thank and congratulate Bhajanlal Sharma ji for this. During Rising Rajasthan, MoUs worth Rs 35,000 crores were signed; Rs 8,000 crores have already come to fruition, and work has begun. Earlier, also Pravasi (non-resident) people of Rajanthan used to be invited for investment, but after the announcement made last year, this year we are seeing the grand celebration. Pravasi Rajasthani from all over the country have been invited. "

He further said that Pravasi Rajasthani are making the state proud globally. This initiative aims to boost Rajasthan's economy, leveraging its rich resources and strategic location. The state government is working to create a favourable business environment, attract investment, and promote entrepreneurship.

"Youth of Rajasthan will get employment, and Rajasthan will emerge as an economically prosperous state of the country.

State Minister Kirodi Lal Meena said the event is aimed at attracting all Rajasthanis living outside the state.

Kirodi Lal Meena said, "The infrastructure in Rajasthan has improved a lot. Be it roads or electricity, the state has become self-sufficient. This event is designed to attract all Rajasthanis living outside the state. Our Pravasi brothers will invest in the state."

State Union Minister Gautam Kumar Dak congratulated Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma for organising the event.

Speaking to ANI, Gautam Kumar Dak said, "I want to congratulate the Chief Minister for organising this. He made an announcement last year that we would be celebrating Pravasi Rajasthani Divas on 10th December and invite all our Pravasi brothers and sisters across the world to come to Rajasthan and play their role in the development of the state..."

Rajasthan State Finance Commission Arun Chaturvedi said this event would provide a rapid speed to the development of the state.

Speaking to ANI, Arun Chaturvedi said, "This will provide a rapid speed to the development of the state... This Pravasi Rajasthani Divas shows that the government is committed to the development of the state in all sectors, be it infrastructure, renewable energy, education."

Earlier, Rajasthan CM Bhajnlal Sharma on Wednesday asserted that the government is working to resolve water-related issues across the state, while addressing a public gathering at the Jaipur Exhibition & Convention Centre (JECC) for the maiden 2025 Pravasi Rajasthani Day celebrations.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, work is underway across Rajasthan for water. I also want to tell you that yesterday we launched the "Bhumi Se Matrabhoomi" campaign..."

He further extended gratitude to CR Patil, Union Minister for Jal Shakti India, for his decision to install tube wells across the villages in Rajasthan, stating that over 16,000 tube wells have already been installed. He emphasised that the government is also making progress in the state's energy sector.

"I want to thank PM Modi, Minister CR Patil, for the decision to install four or five recharge tube wells in every village in Rajasthan, and our work is progressing. More than 16,000 tube wells have been installed... This will certainly increase our groundwater reserves. Similarly, our government is continuously working in the energy sector..." he added.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Governor of Punjab Gulab Chand Kataria and Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Bhupender Yadav also graced the event.

The Pravasi Rajasthani Day has been organised in Jaipur on December 10 to strengthen the ties between the Karmabhoomi and Janmabhoomi of Rajasthanis living around the world.

Earlier, on October 28, CM Bhajanlal Sharma, while addressing the Pravasi Rajasthani Meet in Kolkata, said that the day would celebrate the achievements of Rajasthanis and further strengthen their connection to their homeland.

"This day will serve as a dedicated platform to celebrate the achievements of Pravsi Rajasthanis and deepen their connection with their homeland," CM Sharma said. He invited all Pravasi Rajasthanis to participate in the upcoming Pravasi Rajasthani Divas actively.

Bhajan Lal Sharma stated that Pravasi Rajasthanis have made a significant contribution to the economic development of West Bengal. The Chief Minister commended the Pravasi Rajasthani community for preserving Rajasthan's culture from generation to generation, noting that their achievements inspire the state's youth and future generations. He noted that the Rajasthan Foundation (RF) currently has 26 chapters operating across various states and countries worldwide. (ANI)

