Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 30 (ANI): The Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal Baithak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) began on Thursday at Kachnar City in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur.

The meeting was inaugurated by Param Pujaneeya Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat and Mananiya Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, who offered floral tributes to the idol of Bharat Mata.

Attending this meeting are all six Sah-Sarkaryavahs - Krishna Gopal, Mukunda, Arun Kumar, Ramdatt Chakradhar, Alok Kumar, and Atul Limaye - along with members of the Akhil Bharatiya Karyakarini, Sanghchalaks, Karyavahs, Pracharaks, and invited karyakartas from all 11 Kshetras and 46 Prants, totalling 407 participants.

At the beginning of the meeting, homage was paid to several distinguished personalities who passed away recently, including former Pramukh Sanchalika of Rashtra Sevika Samiti Pramila Tai Medhe, senior Pracharak Madhu Bhai Kulkarni, former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani (Gujarat) and Shibu Soren (Jharkhand), senior Delhi leader Vijay Malhotra, eminent scientist Dr. Kasturirangan, former Governor L. Ganesan, lyricist Piyush Pandey, film actors Satish Shah and Pankaj Dheer, comedian Asrani, and renowned Assamese musician Zubeen Garg.

Tributes were also offered to the Hindu tourists killed in the Pahalgam incident, victims of the Air India tragedy, and those who lost their lives in natural calamities across Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and other parts of the country.

Information was also shared regarding the relief and service activities carried out by RSS Swayamsevaks, with the cooperation of society, in various regions affected by natural disasters.

During the meeting, statements will be issued on the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur, the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, and the completion of 150 years of the composition of Vande Mataram. Discussions on related programs will also take place.

The meeting will further hold discussions on preparations for the upcoming RSS Shatabdi Varsh (centenary year) initiatives, such as the Griha Sampark Abhiyan, Hindu Sammelans, Sadbhav Baithaks and Pramukh Jan Sangoshthis.

Additionally, there will be a review of recent Vijayadashami celebrations and discussions on the current national situation. (ANI)

