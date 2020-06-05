India News | MP: 3 Killed, 1 Injured as 2 Families Clash in Ratlam

Ratlam (MP), Jun 5 (PTI) Three persons were killed and a former village sarpanch grievously injured on Friday in Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh after two families clashed over a property dispute, police said.

All victims were from the same family and both groups belong to Nayan village, an official said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Congress Launches â€˜Seva Satyagrahaâ€™ for Its Jailed Chief Ajay Kumar Lalluâ€™s Release.

"There was a clash between two families in which sticks and axes were used. Shankar Katara (20), Madan Katara (35) and Gulab Singh Katara (28) were killed, while former sarpanch of Nayan village Mohanlal Katara (42) was seriously injured. All four are from the same family," Inspector Anand Bhabhor of Rawati police station told PTI.

Efforts were on to nab the accused, he added.

Also Read | West Bengal | State Govt Extends Tenure of Insurance Scheme for Various Categories of Persons Deployed for COVID-19 Related Duties Upto July 31: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 5, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)