Shajapur, May 18 (PTI) Four persons were killed and 14 others received injuries when a speeding private bus collided head-on with a truck near Maksi town in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district on Thursday morning, a police official said.

The accident took place at around 5 am when the victims were on their way to Ahmedabad from Jalaun district in Uttar Pradesh to attend a marriage function, Maksi police station in-charge Gopal Singh Chouhan said.

The bus collided with a truck near Donta village in Shajapur, he said.

Four persons were killed in the incident. The deceased included two women and a minor, the official said.

The injured persons were rushed to Ujjain for treatment, he added.

