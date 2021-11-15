Indore, Nov 15 (PTI) Six boys have run away from a reform home in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, police said on Monday.

Also Read | Infinix Note 11i With 5,000mAh Battery & Triple Rear Cameras Launched.

Six juveniles, charged with rape and other serious offences, escaped after breaking the window of the Boys Correctional Home in Hira Nagar area on Saturday night, City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Nihit Upadhyay said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 16-Year-Old Found Dead in Sugarcane Field in Pilibhit, Family Alleges Rape.

They hailed from Indore, Barwani, Dewas and Khandwa districts, he said, adding that efforts were on to nab them.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)