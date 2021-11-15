Infinix, the Chinese tech company, officially launched the Note 11i smartphone in Nigeria. The new device sits with the Note 11, Note 11 Pro and Note 11S phones. The handset is priced at around $160 (approximately Rs 11,900). The budget phone comes in three shades - green, black and blue. The company is yet to announce the India launch for the same. Infinix Hot 11 S, Hot 11 Smartphones Launched in India; Prices, Features & Specifications.

Infinix Note 11i flaunts a 6.95-inch IPC LCD display with a resolution of 2460x1080 pixels. The handset comes powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. For photography, it gets a triple rear camera system comprising a 48MP main camera, a 2MP portrait lens and a 2MP macro snapper. At the front, there is a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

The budget phone comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options include GPS, a Type C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Infinix Note 11i runs on Android 11 based XOS 7.6 UI. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, DTS audio processing and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

