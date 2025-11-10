Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 10 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav chaired a cabinet meeting at the state Secretariat on Monday, and the council of ministers approved several key decisions, including increasing the monthly financial assistance under the Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana from Rs 1,250 to Rs 1,500.

The scheme, launched in March 2023 with a monthly stipend of Rs 1,000, was revised to Rs 1,250 in September 2023. A further increase of Rs 250 has been approved, bringing the total to Rs 1500, effective from November 2025. The Chief Minister will transfer the instalment of this month on November 12, holding a program in Seoni district.

In another major decision, the cabinet approved the revised project cost of Rs 2,424.369 crore for several construction works being developed under the Ekta Dham Project in Omkareshwar. The project includes the installation of a 108-foot multi-metal statue of Adi Shankaracharya, a museum based on his life and philosophy, Acharya Shankar Museum 'Advait Lok', the Acharya Shankar International Vedanta Institute, and Advait Nilayam, among other facilities. The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Corporation will execute all works.

The Council of Ministers also approved the installation of solar rooftop systems on all government buildings under the RESCO (Renewable Energy Service Company) model as part of the Pradhan Mantri Suryaghar Muft Bijli Yojana. The initiative aims to make all government offices solar-powered without requiring direct departmental investment. Instead, government offices will pay per unit to the RESCO developer, whose rate is expected to be lower than existing power tariffs, resulting in long-term savings. Under the RESCO model, these solar systems will be installed at government buildings and maintained by the developer entity for 25 years.

Additionally, the cabinet approved the creation of seven new posts, including one post of Civil Judge (Junior Division), at the newly established court in Mandhata, Khandwa district. (ANI)

