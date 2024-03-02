Bhopal, Mar 2 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and his Cabinet colleagues will offer prayers at Ram temple in Ayodhya on March 4.

The MP government is also considering building a dharamshala (lodging facility) in Ayodhya and a ghat (a set of steps leading down to a river) on the banks of the Saryu River in the name of Ujjain emperor Vikramaditya if it gets land, the chief minister told reporters in Ujjain on Saturday.

"I and my Cabinet colleagues will go to Ayodhya on March 4 to offer prayers at the newly-constructed Lord Ram temple. The government is considering building a dharamshala for the convenience of people from MP who visit Ayodhya," he said.

He said Madhya Pradesh has a special relationship with Lord Ram.

"Emperor Vikramaditya had built a grand temple in Ayodhya about 2,000 years ago. A total of 43 temples in Ayodhya were built on the orders of Vikramaditya," Yadav said.

