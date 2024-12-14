Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 14 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that on the occasion of completion of one year of the state government, a plan has been made to dedicate a present to the people of the state every day. In this series, he will inaugurate a Sarsi Island Resort, built by the Tourism Department in Shahdol district on Saturday.

The resort is located in the backwater region of Bansagar Dam in Shahdol district of Rewa division in the state. Tourists visiting the resort will enjoy a boat club, a restaurant, and recreational amenities.

CM Yadav told ANI, "On the occasion of completion of one year of the government, the Madhya Pradesh government has made a plan in which every day a big gift will be dedicated to the people of the state. In this episode, a program has been organized to inaugurate a beautiful island resort in Shahdol district, Rewa division today. I am happy that I will go there and inaugurate this resort prepared by the Tourism Development."

He also emphasised that through the resort, the people of the state and around the country can enjoy the natural beauty of the island.

"I am happy that to encourage all such activities through the state government, we inaugurated Ratapani Tiger Reserve named after an Indian archaeologist Vishnu Shridhar Wakankar. Today we will inaugurate this island resort. I hope that people will enjoy such activities and become familiar with the positive attitude of the state government," he added.

Earlier, Principal Secretary of the Tourism and Culture Department and Managing Director of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, Sheo Shekhar Shukla, said, "Sarsi Island resort has modern facilities. The resort boasts three boat clubs, offering thrilling water sports experiences. For accommodations, 10 eco-huts have been built, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the natural beauty. An attractive restaurant caters to food enthusiasts, while a modern conference room is perfect for corporate and other events amid nature."

Additionally, health and recreation facilities, including a gym, library, and a play area for children, will ensure a wholesome experience for all age groups. With the opening on December 14, the resort is set to become a new attraction for tourists nationwide, contributing to the overall development of Shahdol district and its surrounding areas, he added. (ANI)

