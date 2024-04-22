Chhatarpur (MP), Apr 21 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was on Sunday brought down from a crowded stage over safety reasons in the state's Chhatarpur district after cracking sounds were heard.

The incident happened in the Chhatrasal area.

As Yadav and Union minister Virendra Singh, the BJP candidate from Tikamgarh Lok Sabha seat, began to climb onto the makeshift stage and reached its edge, several people also got onto the dais.

This prompted the CM to caution that the stage might collapse due to overcrowding. Within moments, cracking sounds were heard.

The CM's security staff rushed to the stage and brought him down.

BJP MLA Lalita Yadav's son Rajendra Yadav, who is also a saffron party leader, said that the CM came down due to the overcrowding of the stage.

The CM had climbed onto the stage while leading a roadshow to drum up support for his party.

Polling will be held in the Tikamgarh seat in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 26.

