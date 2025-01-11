Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is scheduled to perform Bhoomi Pujan of two irrigation projects in Barwani district -- Sendhwa and Niwali lift micro irrigation projects on Saturday, according to an official release.

CM Yadav will also perform the ground-breaking ceremony of 13 developmental works with Rs 2580.827 cr and dedicate 19 works worth Rs 58.463 crores during the programme organised at Sendhwa Krishi Upaj Mandi Complex in Barwani on the occasion, the release added.

"There has been a historic increase in the irrigation area in the state. In the year 2003, the area under irrigation in the state was about 3 lakh hectares, which has now increased to 50 lakh hectares. Our target is to increase it to 1 crore hectares by the year 2028-29," CM Yadav said, stated in the release.

Sendhwa micro lift irrigation project is to be built for Rs 1402.74 crore and will provide irrigation facilities to about 44148.50 hectares of area in 98 villages of the district. About 53,000 farmers will be benefited from the project. 67 villages of Sendhwa tehsil, 24 villages of Rajpur tehsil, 6 villages of Niwali tehsil and one village of Barwani tehsil will benefit from the project.

Similarly, the Niwali micro lift irrigation project will be constructed at Rs 1088.24 crore and it will provide irrigation facilities in about 33,000 hectares of area in 87 villages of the district. Farmers of 29 villages of Pati tehsil, 26 villages of Barwani and 32 villages of Niwali will benefit from this project, it added. (ANI)

