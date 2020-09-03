Indore, Sep 3 (PTI) The Congress alleged on Thursday that false cases of violation of coronavirus-related restrictions have been registered against its activists.

Thirty-four workers of the opposition party surrendered at Sanver police station in the district on Thursday.

Congress MLA Jitu Patwari led the protest at Sanver, some 30 km from here.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other BJP leaders are holding huge rallies ahead of Assembly by-elections, but the police are not taking any action against them, Patwari alleged.

"When we held a condolence meeting to mourn the death of former president Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday in Sanver, police lodged an FIR against our workers," he claimed.

A local police officer denied that the Congress activists were charged falsely.

