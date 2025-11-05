Ujjain/Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 5 (ANI): Scores of devotees took the holy dip at the ghats of Shipra River in Ujjain and Narmada River in Jabalpur and offered prayers on the auspicious occasion of Kartik Purnima on Wednesday.

It is believed that taking a dip in sacred rivers such as the Ganga, Yamuna, Godavari, Narmada, or Shipra on this day removes all sins and grants moksha (liberation).

A devotee who took a holy dip in the Shipra River at Ramghat in Ujjain, Pragati Trivedi, told ANI, "Today is a very important day as it is Kratika Purnima and to mark the occasion, we take a holy dip, light lamps and offer prayers. It is believed that our wishes are fulfilled by observing all these things. I hope everyone's desire should be achieved."

Additionally, a priest at Ramghat in Ujjain, Pandit Sanjay Trivedi, said that those who take a holy dip in the Shipra River on the occasion of Kartik Purnima attain virtue and their desires are fulfilled.

"Today is Kartik Purnima, and thousands of people gathered here to take a holy dip in the Shipra River. People attain virtue after taking a holy dip in the Shipra River, and they also light lamps to mark the occasion," Pandit Trivedi said.

Kartik Purnima, observed on the full moon day of the Kartik month, is regarded as one of the most sacred days in the Hindu calendar. Across India, devotees celebrate the occasion with spiritual fervour--lighting lamps, decorating temples, and organising religious fairs.

On the other hand, Kartik Purnima is celebrated as Dev Deepawali in Varanasi, and the ghats are beautifully illuminated with earthen lamps, creating a mesmerising spiritual spectacle.

Over 10 lakh diyas will illuminate the crescent-shaped ghats of the holy city on November 5. Lakhs of devotees and tourists from across India and abroad are expected to converge on Varanasi to witness this once-in-a-lifetime sight. With over 10.10 lakh lamps, the city will shine brighter than ever. (ANI)

