Umaria, Apr 25 (PTI) A female tiger cub was found dead in Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR), a forest official said on Monday.

Some forest beat guards on Sunday spotted the carcass, having serious injury marks on head, stomach, back and ears, in Dhamokhar buffer zone near Barbaspur area of the reserve, BTR's field director B S Annigeri said.

It is suspected that the cub, which was 7-8 months old, was killed in an attack by a male tiger, the official said.

After an autopsy, the carcass was disposed of as per guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), he added.

According to the All-India Tiger Estimation Report 2018, Madhya Pradesh was home to 526 tigers, the highest in any state of the country.

MP has a number of tiger reserves, including Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Pench, Satpura and Panna.

