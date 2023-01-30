Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 30 (ANI): Four shops have turned into ashes after a massive fire broke out at Gwalior Trade Fair on Monday morning, a police official said.

The Trade Fair is being organised at Gole Ka Mandir locality in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district from January 15 and it will continue for around over a month.

On getting the information about the incident, around half a dozen fire brigades rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. No casualties were reported, however, goods of approximately Rs 40 lakh were burned in the incident.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Rishikesh Meena said, "The actual reason of the fire will be known only after the investigation. A loss of around Rs 40 lakh has been reported based on the information of the local shopkeepers. The police, however, took immediate action into the matter and controlled the fire with the help of the fire brigade team."

"Two shops suffered major damage whereas two shops got minor damage in the incident. The administration has sealed the location and has started an investigation in the area to find out the reason for the fire," CSP meena added.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ashok Chouhan said, "Financial help is being given to the traders by the fair organising authority and insurance company. The allotment of new shops for them is being done as their shops have burned down. Besides, a survey is going on to calculate the loss and after the survey, the exact amount will be known."

On the other hand, the local shopkeepers were angry over the fire incident and they raised slogans against the Municipal Corporation and Fair Authority. Gwalior Trade Fair Shop Association President Mahendra Badhkariya said, "The fair administration had not made proper arrangements for the traders this time. Fire brigade also reached late at the spot as there were street vendors standing at various places on the way." Besides, a few shopkeepers said to call off the fair if they did not get the compensation. (ANI)

