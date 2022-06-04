Bhopal, Jun 4 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh Health Department on Saturday issued an advisory after 31 chickenpox cases were detected in seven districts in the state, an official said.

The chief medical and health officers of all districts have been directed to take action as per the advisory issued regarding the prevention and treatment of chickenpox, said Health Commissioner and Secretary (Health) Dr Sudam Khade.

"A total of 31 cases of fever with rashes has been registered in the last one month in Chhatarpur, Chhindwara, Datia, Neemuch, Bhopal, Dhar and Khandwa districts. A presumptive diagnosis of chickenpox has come up in the clinical examination of these cases," Khade said.

Chickenpox is a highly contagious disease and can infect children, pregnant women and adolescents, the official added.

