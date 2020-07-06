Jabalpur, Jul 6 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday ordered transfer of anticipatory bail applications of quacks and alternative medicine practitioners pending in the trial court to HC for hearing along with a PIL.

Quacks and alternate medicine practitioners are facing action from the state health department action for providing allopathic treatment to persons suffering from cough and fever without taking note of coronavirus infection, said the petitioner's counsel Paritosh Gupta.

The PIL seeks action against such practitioners, the counsel said.

A division bench of Chief Justice AK Mittal and Justice VK Shukla issued the direction during hearing of the PIL, he said.

The court directed "anticipatory bail applications which are pending in the trial court shall be forwarded to this court, to be heard along with this petition".

During the hearing, state government counsel Swapnil Ganguly informed that 15 FIRs have been registered against such practitioners, and some anticipatory bail applications are pending in different trial courts while some have been rejected.

The Bharatiya Alternative Practitioner Association Jabalpur and Vaikalpik Chikitsak Sangh Bhopal have filed an application for intervention in the PIL.

The Bharatiya Alternative Practitioner Association and Vaikalpik Chikitsak Sangh have claimed some persons are providing treatment through an allopathic system for which they have no right and such practitioners should be rightly banned, the association's counsel Parag Chaturvedi said. PTI

