Bhopal, Aug 2 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday decided to fix QR coded holograms with over 20 security features on liquor bottles to stop its smuggling and illegal trade, an official said.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired during the day by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who also told officials to amend relevant laws to ensure severe punishment for those involved in illegal liquor trade, he said.

"The QR codes will be printed in the Security Printing Corporation of India. It will help to track liquor bottles. The CM also directed officials to form a special investigation team to uproot the illegal liquor trade in the state," he added.

The CM said strictest action must be taken against those involved in this trade and help should be taken from neighbouring states to root out the menace.

Incidentally, at least seven people have died in Mandsaur and four in Indore over the past few days after drinking suspected spurious liquor.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)